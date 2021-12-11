Chelsea are still in a good spot despite a few disappointing results of late and there’ll be enough chances for us to return to the top of the league table yet. Our recent defensive frailties may be a bit worrying, but this is the perfect game to bounce back, especially given the fact that the Blues actually have midfielders to choose from this time.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

It was the same as always for the WAGNH community with regards to formation and choice of goalkeeper. Some subpar performances haven’t changed Édouard Mendy being trusted ahead of Kepa (11%) and the 3-4-3 system being favoured over the 3-5-2 (19%) and 4-3-3 (4%).

There’s also no doubt at the back as Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva made up the three. This should come as no surprise with Trevoh Chalobah injured and Malang Sarr (2%) having a shocker against Zenit. Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta get the nod at wing-back.

Thomas Tuchel has already confirmed that Reece James will be back at wing-back, but in the community’s voting, he has to slot in at midfield just like midweek, though this time next to Jorginho. None of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (40%), Saúl Ñíguez (13%) or Ross Barkley (21%) managed to even break 50% and thus all miss out.

Chelsea’s strikers were finally among the goals on Wednesday, and so the community stays with the starting trio from the Zenit match — with Mount perhaps playing deeper than the pairing of Lukaku and Werner. Callum Hudson-Odoi (29%) joins Kai Havertz (41%), Hakim Ziyech (35%) and Christian Pulisic (41%) on the bench.

3-4-3 (72%)

Mendy (89%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (98%), Christensen (70%) | Alonso (74%), James (97%), Jorginho (55%), Azpilicueta (51%) | Werner (72%), Lukaku (74%), Mount (90%)