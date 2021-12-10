Nathan Baxter voted Hull City’s Player of the Month for November

It took a while for Nathan Baxter to make his Championship debut on loan at Hull City, but since being called upon, he’s hardly looked back.

In fact, there wasn’t a more influential player for the Tigers last month than the 23-year-old goalkeeper, and he has been recognized for those contributions by the club’s fans as well, having been voted their Player of the Month for November.

Baxter has kept 3 clean sheets in his 5 league appearances, letting in just 2 goals and making 25 saves. He has a highest save percentage in the league at 92.6% (for goalkeepers with five or more appearances), with Fulham’s Marek Rodak trailing by almost ten percentage points in second place at 83.3%.

Hull were 23rd and in the relegation zone before Baxter; now they’re in 19th place. The youngster should continue to have a huge role to play in their fortunes this season, and could well be the difference between staying up and getting relegated.

Baxter has shown great perseverance and continuously improving quality throughout his Loan Army journey, and has not deviated from his true goal, to play for his boyhood club one day. Could he be the first Academy goalkeeper in the Roman Abramovich era to break through?

“I still have ambitions to play for Chelsea, that’s been my dream since the age of seven when I joined the club.” -Nathan Baxter; source: BBC Radio Humberside via The Hull Daily Mail

G’wan, Nathan!