Watford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We have had it bad with injuries, but Watford somehow surpassed our bad luck. With seven players out of contention, former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri’s quest to find for the Hornets a way out of the regulation muddle has been far from easy.

It should get much more difficult today, as they face the top team in the Premier League. We should be out on all engines, trying to overcome that bitter 1-1 draw to Manchester United at the Bridge from last weekend.

To do so, we will go back to what has been working wonders for us: a “false-nine” attacking setup with Kai Havertz leading the line, supported by Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount on the wings.

Here we go!

Watford starting lineup (4-4-1-1?):

Bachmann | Masina, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Femenía | Louza, King, Sissoko (c), Cleverley | João Pedro | Dennis

Substitutes from: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernández, Kucka

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Christensen, Chalobah | Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Azpilicueta (c) | Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Sarr, Thiago Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Date / Time: Wednesday, December 1st, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1am IST (next day)

Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford, England

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (US); Star Sports Select 2 (India); SuperSport Variety 2 ROA (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Premier Player HD, Amazon Prime Video (UK); Peacock (US); JioTV, Hotstar VIP (India); none (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!