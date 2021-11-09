US Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has promised to return Christian Pulisic healthy and fit to Chelsea at the end of the international break, to ensure that his national team captain can now “push on” with the Blues instead after a lengthy injury layoff.

And hopefully he means that as well, even if the US have a couple massive qualifiers on tap this week and next, including against Mexico on Thursday.

“The important thing is that Christian leaves camp healthy and ready to push on with Chelsea. That’s gonna be first and foremost in our minds. “And then when we get him in camp, seeing exactly where he’s at and seeing exactly what his role will be — we haven’t determined exactly what his role will be but I’m sure he’ll be on the field in these games.” -Gregg Berhalter; source: Cincinatti Enquirer

Pulisic has made just four appearances for Chelsea all season, and hasn’t started a game for us since mid-August. He’s played almost as many minutes for his national team (152) as for Chelsea (180) in fact. The last time he played for the US, he picked up and ankle injury against Honduras, which ruled him out for almost two months.

He’s still not fully fit, which has prompted Tuchel to speak his concerns publicly as well about him going away on international duty, but hopefully Berhalter can and will follow through on his promise.