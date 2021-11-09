Premier League Winners and Losers: Matchday 11

Matchday 11 is in the books. As always in the highly unpredictable Premier League, no team were able to take anything for granted. Chelsea dropped points in a frustrating draw, but maintained our position at top of the table going into the international break, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at the winners and losers from this weekend.

Winner: Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah put pen to paper on a hugely deserved new long-term contract that cements his place at Chelsea. In addition, Thomas Tuchel admitted that Trev’s emergence has made the club rethink our transfer plans at center back. He’s had a fantastic start to the season, and should feature heavily through the congested holiday period.

Trev certainly has the potential and the drive to become one of the best center backs in the world, and I can’t wait to see him continue to dominate.

Loser: Chelsea

A very wasteful Chelsea dropped two points to Burnley. We were dominant throughout the entire game, and should have been up 3-0 inside the first 20 minutes. However, we failed to take numerous chances and Burnley took advantage of a highly unusual lapse in concentration at the back.

Unexpected results happen on a weekly basis in the Premier League, but with the title race looking to be very tight, these types of points can be critical. Hopefully this is just a blip and the offence rebounds after the international break, especially with Lukaku back.

xG map for Chelsea - Burnley



this isn't how regression to the mean works in general but sometimes it happens pic.twitter.com/Z2xJUx4T23 — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) November 6, 2021

Winner: Norwich City

Norwich picked up their first win over the season with a 2-1 victory over Brentford, then promptly fired manager Daniel Farke.

They are rumored to be in talks to appoint Frank Lampard as their new boss. Hopefully Frank can save them from relegation — giving Billy Gilmour more minutes would go a long way in that fight.

Loser: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo regret going back to United rather than joining Pep on the blue side of Manchester? He should have blocked Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, and the rest of the United legends trying to relive the past. He’s (still) far too good to have been tempted back for the sake of nostalgia.

United were absolutely dominated by City, with the 2-0 scoreline quite flattering to the Reds. There has been lots of talk of sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjær, but the issues at United go way deeper than just the manager. Until the organization is completely overhauled, something the Glazer family has shown no appetite to do, don’t expect them to challenge for titles or trophies.

At least Cristiano can score a ton of goals in the Europa League next season.

Winner: West Ham and Kurt Zouma

West Ham moved up to third in the table after a huge victory over Liverpool. Zouma was excellent in shutting down the high-octane Liverpool offence, and even scored the winning goal. It’s great to see Kurt enjoying life with the Hammers, and to see David Moyes above United in the table.

Loser: Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs struggled to a 0-0 draw with Everton, leaving them mired in mid-table. Even that result came from a huge helping hand from VAR, as a clear foul by Hugo Lloris in the penalty area was overturned.

Similar to United, Spurs are a mess at the moment, with no real prospects for changing that anytime soon despite being linked with every available name in Serie A. Antonio Conte has a lot of work to do.

Winner: Arsenal

Arsenal have quietly crept to within two points of the top four following three consecutive victories. They look to be firmly back in the mix for a potential European slot.

If you squint hard enough, it’s almost like bringing back their glory days when they finished above Spurs and went head-to-head with United…

Stuck on 5 points after 11 matches with a -12 goal differential, it’s looking increasingly likely that Newcastle will be relegated. There’s a lot of time to turn things around, but they certainly haven’t looked good enough to catch the pack above them so far.

Good luck, Eddie Howe!

Bonus Winner (MLS edition): Real Salt Lake

RSL (my hometown team) claimed the last MLS playoff spot with a victory over Sporting Kansas City. Damir Kreilach scored in the 95th minute after a scramble in the box to send RSL into the playoffs. Now it’s time to go all the way!