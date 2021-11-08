Chelsea 1-1 Burnley, Player Ratings: Reece James rises above the aggressively average rest

1. REECE JAMES (7.9)

After two gorgeous strikes last weekend, James delivered one of the prettiest crosses of the season for Chelsea’s only goal of this game. The 21-year-old (21!) now has 3 goals and 1 assist in his last three league games, and with 4 goals and 3 assists for the season already, he’s among the Premier League leaders in goal contributions.

All 7 of those contributions have come in his 6 starts — in fact, he’s delivered at least 1 goal or 1 assist in 5 of those 6 starts, the only exception being the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, where he got injured in the first half.

Basically, Reece James is quietly having a spectacular season.

2. KAI HAVERTZ (7.2)

Quietly also applies to Havertz, though not quite so spectacularly. The goal was just his second in the league and fourth on the season — which does make him our joint-leading goal-scorer, though that’s more a concerning reflection on our overall goalscoring tendencies than any significantly commendable total for Havertz.

This is just his first appearance on the player ratings podium in fact despite leading the team in appearances with 16.

That said, he (and Hudson-Odoi, too) have started five on the bounce, and we do look a more fluid and threatening attack with Havertz as the nominal center forward — quality of opposition notwithstanding — so when Lukaku comes back, Tuchel’s going to have some interesting decisions to make.

3. ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN (6.7)

Has he signed his contract extension yet?

vs. BURNLEY (PL, H, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): James (7.9), Havertz (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Christensen (6.7), Kanté (6.7), Hudson-Odoi (6.7), Barkley (6.6), Silva (6.6), Mendy (6.5), Jorginho (6.4), Rüdiger (6.3), Loftus-Cheek (6.2, sub), Chilwell (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Pulisic (5.6, sub), Mount (5.5, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL