Chelsea remain three points clear as Liverpool lose to West Ham

Yesterday’s frustrating, unlucky draw against Burnley has become slightly less frustrating today after Liverpool lost to West Ham at the Olympic Stadium to keep Chelsea three points clear of second place — who are now Manchester City.

Of course, it would be even better if we had a five-point lead, especially after such a favorable run of fixtures, but it’s certainly not a bad place to be, top after eleven games, with the division’s best defensive record and second best goal-scoring output.

With their big win today — which included a winning goal from former Blue Kurt Zouma! — West Ham move up into third, one point ahead of Liverpool, who have just two wins from their last five.

The Hammers are the division’s most in-form team now, with four wins on the bounce, just ahead of Arsenal, who have won three in a row. They beat Watford 1-0 today, somewhat unsportingly scoring the game’s only goal after Watford had put the ball out due to injury.

“There was no respect in this action.”



Ranieri reacts to a frustrating afternoon.#ARSWAT pic.twitter.com/aeF0Ad57cx — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 7, 2021

Amusingly, with three losses in their last four but still with Ole Gunner Solksjær in charge, Manchester United are now down to sixth, just barely ahead of Brighton, Wolves, and Spurs, who eked out a 0-0 draw at Goodison against Everton in a matchup of ex-Chelsea managers.

Not far behind them lurk Crystal Palace, who are finally starting to turn some draws into wins, thanks in great part to Conor Gallagher, who scored for the second weekend running.

Meanwhile, at the very bottom of the table, Norwich City finally got a win, but still sacked Daniel Farke after four years in charge. Maybe Billy Gilmour will get a few minutes now.