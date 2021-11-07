Havertz hoping to maintain positive vibes, forward momentum

After a perfect October, Chelsea began November with a bit of a hiccup, dropping two points at home to Burnley, who have been improving (now just one defeat in their last six) but remain in the relegation zone.

Incidentally, all of our defeats and draws this season have come in the games right before international breaks: the 1-1 at Liverpool right before the September break, the back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Juventus and Manchester City one game before the October break, and now this 1-1 draw right before the November break. Since we don’t have another break until mid-March, we’re good to go, right?

In any case, the one glorious chance we managed to not waste fell to Kai Havertz, who nodded in a picture-perfect Reece James cross for his second Premier League goal of the season, fourth overall. That makes him the joint-leader in goals on the team, alongside James himself and Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t played in several weeks. Our inability to find a consistent goalscorer remains an issue.

That said, we remain at least one point clear at the top of the table, and possibly three depending on how Liverpool do later today, and that’s not a bad place to be. Sure, dropping two points at home is not great, but it would be even worse if we let this one result derail our season.

Havertz himself is looking to keep things positive — much like he ran off the pain of his scary-looking tumble into the front row behind the goal to go on and score our goal, we can run off the pain of this result with better ones in the future.

“What was missing was some goals. Burnley had one chance, they scored one goal and sometimes that is football, but we could have improved our finishing skills in the game. We had a lot of good chances but we also scored just one goal so we lose two big points for us so of course it is frustrating. We did a very good game but as I said, sometimes that is football and you have to accept it.” “Of course it is not the best day when you draw at home with Burnley but all in all we can be very satisfied with the last few matches. We played good football. We put a lot of effort into the games and we have to keep the momentum after the international break, come back here as strong as before and I am very positive that we will continue this way.” -Kai Havertz; source: Chelsea FC

The schedule gets considerably tougher after the break, but hopefully we’ll also get a bit healthier and be able to move past this bit of disappointment quickly and efficiently.