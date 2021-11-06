Thomas Tuchel has never been shy to acknowledge that luck can play a massive role in deciding the outcome of football matches. He may plan everything to the best of his abilities, and the team may execute those plans to the best of their abilities, and yet, we might still find ourselves mulling over a result like today’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Luck shined on us at Brentford. It hid behind the clouds today.

“[Burnley were] very lucky but that’s football. Were we lucky [to] escape with a clean sheet against Brentford? Yes, we were. So, of course, they were lucky but that’s why everyone loves the game because it’s possible to win matches like this.”

Chelsea dominated on the pitch, on the charts, in the eyes, and every other conceivable way, except of course on the scoreboard, where we managed just one goal despite a deluge of good to excellent chances (xG of nearly 3) while our opponents also found paydirt with their one and only coherent attacking move. We might have done better in both regards — better finishing at the front and a better line kept at the back would’ve changed both of those narratives — but perfection is only something we can strive for but probably never quite achieve.

So we focus on the positives, of which there are plenty, with the team still in good position at the very top of the table heading into the last international break of the calendar year.

“I stick with my feelings from the sidelines, I have proof from the data we have now that we had a fantastic match. I liked the attitude, I liked the intensity and the concentration levels. [We] collected first and second balls, did so much invisible work as a team to control a match like this. “We created so many chances so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance. So I am super happy. It can happen in football, sometimes unfortunately like today, that somebody else steals some points and is lucky.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

These things happen, I suppose. We now have two weeks to get fitter, healthier, and more productive. Winter is coming.