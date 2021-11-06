Chelsea 1-1 Burnley, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea wasted no time in trying to put Burnley away, with chances coming thick and fast in the first 15 minutes — but without being able to actually take the lead. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, and Ross Barkley all missed glorious opportunities, by a combined width of a foot or so.

That initial push ebbed away as it usual does after the first quarter hour, and we settled into a bit of a grind against Burnley’s deep defending. Fortunately, we turned it up a notch again around the half-hour mark, and after Pope made some a couple more godly saves, Kai Havertz nodded in an absolutely gorgeous cross from Reece James to give Chelsea the lead.

Chelsea began the second half with great intent as well, but Thiago Silva got unlucky with a header that glanced off the outside of the post, Havertz failed to convert a tap-in, and Nick Pope made a couple more godly saves.

With the game staying so close on the scoreboard, the danger of Burnley finding an equalizer was always there, and sure enough, they managed to put together a coherent move in the 79th minute after a slightly loose line from the Chelsea back three kept them onside.

Chelsea pressed for a late winner, but were unable to find one.

Two points dropped.

Carefree.

Three changes from Tuesday, including both wing-backs, plus Kanté coming back in for Loftus-Cheek and Barkley getting a rare start up front instead of Ziyech (playing mostly left, with Hudson-Odoi mostly right)

Barkley’s first Premier League start for Chelsea since the end of the 2019-20 season

James with seven (7) direct goal contributions this season (4g+3a), which is good for fourth in the league (behind Salah, Antonio, and Vardy)

Chelsea have conceded from open play in the Premier League for the first time all season

The winning streak is over.

Three point lead over Manchester City still. Four-point lead over Liverpool, but they play tomorrow (against West Ham).

Next up: international break

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: