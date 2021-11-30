Watford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Watford are back in the Premier League after spending a single season back in the Championship. At the very least they are doing better than last season’s second division champions Norwich, sitting at 16th place in the table with 13 points in 13 matches.

Former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri is at the helm of the Hornets, and not being afraid of going all out for results even against sides presumably much stronger than his. This in part explains scores such as their 4-1 over Manchester United, which ultimately led to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s sacking from the Red Devils; and their 5-0 home loss to Liverpool as well.

As any other Premier League, we cannot allow ourselves to muck about when facing them at their turf. Especially with Chelsea not being in full capacity.

According to the latest update from Thomas Tuchel on injuries, not only are we without Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kanté for tomorrow’s match; but we might also be without Jorginho, Timo Werner and Reece James, all of which doubtful until the last minute.

With all this in mind... Choose wisely.

