WATCH: Danny Drinkwater goal and assist; Jamie Cumming brilliant save

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater’s comeback arc may have finally began at the ripe age of 31, with the former England international scoring and assisting once each in Reading’s 3-2 win over Swansea City in the Championship.

The assist was one of the highlights of the night as Drinkwater put a ball over the top with his first touch that found striker Andy Carroll (!). The former Liverpool man managed to hold off Swansea defenders, before slotting the ball into the back of the net for Reading’s second goal of the night.

Drinkwater would then get on the scoresheet himself in the 50th minute, by hitting a rebounded shot off the post and into the net. That goal would eventually be the match-decider, with Drinkwater chosen as Man of the Match on the night.

Danny Drinkwater vs Swansea:



- 1 goal

- 1 assist

- 4 tackles won (most)

- 5/7 long balls completed

- 5 ground duels won

- 3 blocked shots

- 2 interceptions

- 6 recoveries pic.twitter.com/oAvWdWSJAy — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) November 27, 2021

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Jamie Cumming continued his ascension to the top with another brilliant save, this time against Portsmouth in a League One fixture. Gillingham would go on to lose the match 1-0, courtesy of an unfortunate own goal in injury time, despite Cumming’s acrobatic effort earlier to tip the ball into the top bar. However, the young goalkeeper still earnt plaudits for his performance.

WHAT A SAVE FROM JAMIE CUMMING pic.twitter.com/J0LCmZprQl — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) November 27, 2021

He is proving himself to be a level above England’s third-tier league, and a more challenging loan surely awaits for him next summer.