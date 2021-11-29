Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt have been rumored to be on Chelsea’s radar in the past few weeks, and Gazzetta dello Sport’s latest report (via Sport Witness) claims that Juventus could sell them both next summer if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Serie A side have been in terrible form this season, and that is even excluding the 4-0 drubbing that they suffered at our hands. Massimiliano Allegri’s side are in seventh position in the league table, seven points off fourth place Atalanta, at whose hands the Old Lady suffered a 1-0 defeat this weekend.

Chiesa in particular has been linked incessantly with Chelsea in the past few days, with rumors of a €100m summer bid already making the rounds. It’s worth noting that Chiesa is still on loan with the Bianconeri from Fiorentina, with Juve having paid a €10m loan fee. They are obliged to pay another €40m next summer, to make the transfer permanent.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly approved the transfer, and with Allegri reportedly not enjoying the best of relationships with the Italian attacker, nor being able to get the best out of him on the pitch, Juventus would apparently be inclined to think about a departure — especially in the absence of Champions League football to compensate the missing prize money that comes with the competition. Chiesa himself would seemingly be open to moving to a club whose tactics would suit his skillset better.

A similar scenario would be applicable for De Ligt, with Juventus willing to “sacrifice” the Dutch international as well. As per Calciomercato, Chelsea could seemingly try once again to prise De Ligt from the Old Lady’s grasps, and are looking at the 22-year-old as a replacement for Antonio Rüdiger.