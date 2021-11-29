The Daily Hilario: Monday

GIFT
3 - Lionel Messi has delivered 3 assists in a league game for only the 3rd time in his career, after 12 March 2016 (v Getafe) and 9 February 2020 (v Betis) with Barcelona. Gifts. #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/EkKuuL1hBf— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 28, 2021
WINLESS
7 - Everton are winless in seven Premier League games (D2 L5), their longest such run since April 2016 under Roberto Martínez (also seven). Rocky. pic.twitter.com/31dU5Geswu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
HMM
1 – Sparta have attempted just one shot against Ajax, the lowest tally for a team in an Eredivisie game this season. Shackled. pic.twitter.com/8aI7p5pFTj— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) November 28, 2021
Loading comments...