Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Here we are again at home, this time upon the call of domestic football as Chelsea faces Manchester United to keep at least a three-point advantage over Manchester City — who are beating West Ham at Etihad Stadium as we speak.

This is Michael Carrick’s second game in charge of United, and also his second game ever as a manager. He managed a 2-0 win over Villarreal in his debut, and it is our mission to make sure his success rate is cut by half today.

Although United are not in the best run of form thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s legacy, they are still one of our biggest Premier League rivals. No wonder Thomas Tuchel did not want to take any risks, by going ahead with the strongest lineup available in his squad.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Chalobah, Silva, Rüdiger | James, Jorginho (c), Loftus-Cheek, Alonso | Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Saúl, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

Manchester United starting line (4-3-3?):

De Gea | Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Bailly, Telles | Fred, McTominay, Matic | Sancho, Rashford, Fernandes (c)

Substitutes from: Henderson, Dalot, Jones, Lingard, Mata, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Martial, Ronaldo

Date / Time: Sunday, November 28, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Chris Kavanagh (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK); none (US); Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia (India); SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Peacock (US); JioTV, Hotstar VIP (India); DSTv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!