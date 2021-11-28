The managerial merry-go-round has hit the Premier League hard in recent weeks and our next opponents are no exception. The question is how much effect the new manager bounce will have on Manchester United’s game and how might Chelsea set up to counter any such extra momentum.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community stuck to the trusty 3-4-3 ahead of the 3-5-2 (17%) and Édouard Mendy ahead of backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (1%); no surprises here. Why change a winning system?

Things got more interesting in defense with an incredibly close call between Trevoh Chalobah (52%) and Andreas Christensen, with the latter edging it by a couple votes. Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva complete the back three. With Ben Chilwell out for a while, Marcos Alonso comes in; Reece James stays miles ahead of captain César Azpilicueta (25%).

The “injury crisis” has been rough for Chelsea recently and N’Golo Kanté’s (10%) most probable absence is the next one on the list. This does give Ruben Loftus-Cheek a big chance to try and cement a spot as he pairs up with regular starter Jorginho. Saúl Ñíguez (3%) might as well start focusing on getting a start at left wing-back at this point.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the only clear-cut choice up front, receiving more votes than any other attacker. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount complete the trio, with Hakim Ziyech (37%), Timo Werner (48%) and Ross Barkley (2%) all missing out. The community didn’t want to rush Kai Havertz (12%) and Romelu Lukaku (35%) back.

3-4-3 (75%)

Mendy (99%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (85%), Christensen (52%) | Alonso (79%), Loftus-Cheek (84%), Jorginho (98%), James (98%) | Hudson-Odoi (73%), Pulisic (50%), Mount (61%)