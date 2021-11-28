The Daily Hilario: Sunday

WOW
25 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season (17 goals, 8 assists), more than double that of any other Premier League player. Ridiculous. #LIVSOU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2021
HMM
"To be forced to win because your name is Conte, because you earn a lot, has infected what's achieved. This time I'd like to enjoy the construction. I start from behind but have experience to face this difficult challenge. Winning will be more beautiful." https://t.co/7451ImIrVM— Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) November 27, 2021
WONDER
28 - Dusan Vlahovic has scored 28 Serie A goals in 2021: no Fiorentina player has ever scored so much in a calendar year in the top flight - the second is Hamrin with 27 goals in 1960. Wonder.#EmpoliFiorentina— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 27, 2021
