The Daily Hilario: Saturday

HAH
Rangnick: "You need to be aware what kind of football you really want to play. A little bit of pressing? Come on, what is a little bit of pressing? A little bit of pressing is like a little bit of pregnant. Either you are pregnant or not? Either you want to play pressing or not?"— James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 26, 2021
ACCESS
Rangnick being given access to United’s training sessions from an array of different camera angles so he can familiarise himself with the players & work before he arrives in bid to hit ground running. Bringing small number of staff with him. Lars Kornetka could be one of those https://t.co/KdKxn0JKNQ— James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 26, 2021
SPURSY
Antonio Conte: “After three weeks I am starting to understand the situation. It is not simple. At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high.” #THFC— Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) November 25, 2021
