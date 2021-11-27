Chelsea showing strong interest in Benfica’s Darwin Núñez — report

Chelsea were linked with Benfica’s Darwin Núñez last month, and Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness) once again brings up our interest in the 22-year-old striker.

According to the report, Núñez’s agent has held talks with a number of Premier League sides, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, and of course, Chelsea amongst the clubs mentioned. Benfica are said to be awaiting an offer from one of those sides, and although it is not explicitly mentioned who will make that bid, we’re seemingly just as likely to be that club alongside the Citizens and the Toons.

The offer will apparently be one for the summer, which in line with what Benfica want, since they do not want to lose their talismanic forward in January. His representatives have also held talks with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid reportedly, with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona also keeping an eye on the situation. Brighton & Hove Albion were also interested in the summer, but had a €32m offer turned down.

Benfica’s current asking price for the Uruguay international is €50m, and that amount could rise further, depending on Núñez’s form between now and the end of the season. Núñez has scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in 15 appearances this season, with 2 of those goals coming against Barcelona and 1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. His contract with Benfica runs though 2025.

With Chelsea already having signed a big-money centre forward this past summer, it’s unlikely that we will now enter into a race for one of Europe’s most-coveted strikers, but then again, one can never know anything for certain in the calciomercato world!