The Daily Hilario: Friday

AGREEMENT
EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/wjQyiRzfeE— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 25, 2021
HMM
Really pleased to see @ManCity beat #PSG tonight as it showed no matter what superstars you have in your team you can’t carry passengers defensively. PSG can’t win #UCL with only 7 players defending! #MCIPSG— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 24, 2021
FIRST
9 - Sébastien Haller is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score nine goals in his first five appearances in the competition. Maestro. https://t.co/ReIMTrMuQ9— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) November 24, 2021
