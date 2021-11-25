The Daily Hilario: Thursday

LOL
Peter Schmeichel says Steve Bruce would be a "fantastic" interim manager for Manchester United.— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021
And would he take the job himself? pic.twitter.com/yNo1xPmP5u
HISTORY
Portuguese coaches make history— Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) November 23, 2021
Portugal is the first country to have coaches become champions in four continents: Asia, South America, Africa and Europe.
Europe: Artur Jorge, José Mourinho
Africa: Manuel José
South America: Jorge Jesus, Abel Ferreira
Asia: Leonardo Jardim pic.twitter.com/7D2avxEpPN
WORK WORK WORK
Conte Ball pic.twitter.com/DqHgKm22IG— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 24, 2021
Loading comments...