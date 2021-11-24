Chelsea are perennially on the quest of signing the most talented youngsters on the planet. We have already been linked with the likes of Leonardo Cardoso and Mohamed Ali-Cho, and two more prodigious youngsters have seemingly joined the wish-list.

The first name to feature is Barcelona’s breakout star Gavi, who’s making quite a few heads turn with his dazzling, yet mature performances this season. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder already has 16 senior appearances this season, and is considered to be one of La Masia’s finest products in recent years.

Gavi’s current deal runs through 2023, and he has a €50m release clause in his contract. Sky Sport Italia, Sport and Mundo Deportivo have all reported Chelsea are keeping an eye on Gavi’s situation, with the Blues ready to trigger his release clause if the Spain international shows any inclination towards a departure.

However Gavi is apparently happy at Camp Nou, with Barcelona regarding the youngster as one of their focal points of as they prepare for a rebuild in the post-Lionel Messi era. The La Liga side are in the process of renewing the 17-year-old’s contract with a significant pay rise, and there is a good chance Chelsea’s name was just brought up to act as leverage in renewal negotiations.

Well played, Mr. Agent!

Barcelona consider Gavi’s contract extension now at final stages. Positive meeting with his agent, new five year deal on the table and salary to be increased season after season. ⭐️ #FCB



Chelsea are not paying the clause, despite rumours. #CFC

More: https://t.co/IFVwGi55hy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2021

Coming to a player we will have a better probability of signing, Danish news outlet BT claim Chelsea have scouted Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji — and are ‘crazy’ about signing him. The 16-year-old winger has been playing for Copenhagen’s under-19 side since last year, and recently made his debut for their senior side against Aarhus, wherein he earned the Man of the Match award for his efforts on the pitch.

Chelsea have reportedly been interested in Bardghji since last year. Although a formal offer hasn’t been made, it is expected the Blues will soon make a move.

Due to post-Brexit transfer rules, Chelsea cannot sign the player before he turns 18. However, the team might be exploring the feasibility of agreeing a deal for the future, although Copenhagen aren’t interested in such an arrangement since they know that he will fetch a bigger transfer fee in a few years.

Barcelona, Ajax and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the Sweden U17 international, whose contract with Copenhagen runs through December 2024.