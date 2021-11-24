Only a few days ago we wrote on reports of Chelsea heading to discussions over a new contract for veteran defender Thiago Silva, who has been aging like wine as evidenced by his performances since arriving at Stamford Bridge back in summer 2020. A few days later and UOL reports an agreement is now ‘imminent’, with first talks already in progress.

Despite the wishes of his former club Fluminense to bring Thiago back to Brazil before his retirement, it is somewhat clear that he is still at least a season removed from hanging his boots in definitive. He wants to stay in Europe, and why would you change a winning team? Therefore staying in England is the preferred course of action for the 37-year-old.

Whereas Chelsea also want to continue this winning relationship. They will not move away from their one-year contract extension policy for athletes over the age of 30 for Thiago, but they want him to stay at Stamford Bridge at least until June 2023.

Spectacular off the line clearances or not, Thiago has already done enough to justify this extension. So just sign him up already!