Trevoh Chalobah reflects on getting job done against Juventus, being an example to Chelsea youth

Chelsea’s start to the 2021-22 season can only be described as amazing. Doubts on manager Thomas Tuchel’s ability to command this squad right after our winning effort in the Champions League have been proven wrong as each week goes by, with records also being shattered in the same vein.

50th Tuchel game in charge. Only 24 goals conceded. Meanest first 50 record by manager in English top flight. 31 clean sheets in those 50 too.



Wins in their first 50 games after arriving in England:

• Thomas Tuchel: 32

• Pep Guardiola: 29

• Jürgen Klopp: 23@SkySport #Tuchel — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) November 24, 2021

Fewest goals conceded after 50 games in charge of #Chelsea (fr. 2000):



24⚽️: THOMAS TUCHEL

27⚽️: José Mourinho

32⚽️: Avram Grant

44⚽️: Carlo Ancelotti

46⚽️: Maurizio Sarri

49⚽️: Antonio Conte#CFC @AbsoluteChelsea pic.twitter.com/IUdMKBsqfW — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) November 24, 2021

Chelsea defensive stats under Tuchel are certainly a highlight. But nights like yesterday’s when the Blues get to score four goals against Italian juggernauts Juventus in the Champions League, with four different goalscorers in the board, shows how accusations of Chelsea being overly defensive are exaggerations — to say the least.

After all, good attacks in modern football start with solid defences. That is what young defender Trevoh Chalobah proved yesterday, putting on a good defensive display and scoring our opener to earn the official man of the match award in the 4-0 win against the Old Lady.

“It’s my first-ever [individual] trophy and I’m delighted to get this, and I’m glad for the win as well. “Our main focus was to get the win and to get the job done. We knew the problems they would cause us. We nullified them and the attack did its job.”

It was hard not to be driven into tears watching Chalobah score his first ever Chelsea goal back in August against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, given all the emotion in display during his celebration. Same was the case yesterday, with the powerful shot to beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny drawing contrast to the young man bursting into a mix of emotion and reflection.

“I just had to put as much power as I could behind my shot and that’s what I did. “It meant a lot. When I was a young kid I used to watch the Champions League. To now be involved and getting a goal is very emotional.”

The road from youth football to first-team football with Chelsea was far from easy for Chalobah, who spent seasons on loan at Ipswich and Huddersfield in England, and Lorient in France, before earning a shot at glory due to the club failing to reach an agreement over the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Koundé.

While these circumstances helped with clearing the path for Chalobah at the Bridge, he still had to prove his worth to Tuchel to become a Chelsea regular. His three years on loan in different environments, all while being one of the best performers for each of his former clubs, helped him build the consistency required to reach such heights.