Mason Mount, Reece James to be rewarded with new contracts towards end of season — report

Mason Mount is in line for a new contract, but he’ll likely have to wait till the end of the season to get it. According to the Telegraph, the club is yet to hold any talks with his representatives, but there is an expectation that Chelsea, most likely towards the end of the season, will start talks over an extension to his deal but there is no rush or sense of panic from either the player or the club.

Despite dubious rumors recently insinuating that Mount may be unhappy with his “reduced” role this season, the Telegraph’s report debunks those claims. Mount, who is currently focusing on the season, is said to be happy at Stamford Bridge and enjoys a good relationship with both Thomas Tuchel and the club’s hierarchy.

Mount is seemingly working towards regaining his best form, and is prioritizing winning more trophies with the Blues rather than thinking about his own future. The England international’s current contract with Chelsea runs through 2024.

In addition to Mount, Reece James is also apparently in line for a new contract. The 21-year-old signed his last contract extension in January 2020, with his current deal running through 2025 — with the option to extend the deal by a further year.

But the Chelsea top brass feel that he deserves a pay rise and a further contract extension due to his incredible recent form of late, which has seen him score 5 goals and provide 5 assists this season. Like with Mount, Chelsea are expected to start contract discussions with James’ entourage next summer.