Chelsea have “fired” €60m offer for Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni — report

Chelsea’s midfield is pretty stacked at the moment, with 5 players (6, if you include Ross Barkley) competing for 2 spots. However, with Saúl Ñíguez more likely than not to return to Atlético Madrid next summer, and N’Golo Kanté being incessantly troubled by injuries, we could look to make some changes next summer.

Of course, the man linked most with us these days is Aurélien Tchouaméni, with previous reports going as far as to claim that we’re now leading the race for the prodigious midfielder from Monaco. More such reports have emerged in recent days, with Tuttosport now saying that Chelsea have already made a €60m for the France international’s services, thereby leaving Juventus in the dust (this time, away from the pitch!).

Tchouaméni will apparently end up in the Premier League one way or another, with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the 21-year-old’s services. The English sides have more financial power than their European counterparts, especially as of late since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they are more likely to be able to meet Monaco’s asking price and Tchouaméni’s salary demands.

Having said that, while it is well-evident that Chelsea maintain an interest in Tchouaméni, it is unlikely that a bid has been made yet — or will be made anytime soon — so don’t count your chickens yet.