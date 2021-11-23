Thomas Tuchel provides updates on injuries to Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kanté

Chelsea’s fine form could not be stopped by Juventus, but perhaps a growing list of injuries might. In the Blues’ steamrolling performance against Juventus tonight in the Champions League, where the home side emphatically won 4-0, injuries to Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kanté put a damper on the night’s celebrations.

Chilwell had to be forced off to an apparent knee injury, which did look to be serious. Midway through the second half he had to be helped off the field, and it did appear that he was unable to put on any weight on his injured leg.

“He was in a lot of pain, now he feels a bit better. We have an examination tomorrow to be a bit more precise and we hope for the best. Hopefully, we get away with fingers crossed, with not too bad news. “[...] he was in such a fantastic moment like Reece [James] on the other side. They have been in the best shape they could possibly be; so strong and full of confidence, such a lot of quality.”

Kanté was substituted before the end of the first half, replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek for an injury that appears to be a knock to his knee.

“N’Golo was the same. He got stronger and stronger in the first half then twisted his knee a little bit. So hopefully, it is not too bad.” -Thomas Tuchel; Source: Football.London

Hopefully both injuries are not serious, and we wish both a quick recovery!