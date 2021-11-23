WATCH: Timo Werner makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Juventus

The neatest wrapping to a great night of football for Chelsea.
More From We Ain't Got No History
- Chelsea 4-0 Juventus, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
- WATCH: Callum Hudson-Odoi adds a third for Chelsea against Juventus
- WATCH: Reece James bomb to double Chelsea’s lead over Juventus
- WATCH: Thiago Silva clearance off the line to deny Juventus goal
- WATCH: Trevoh Chalobah finds the opener for Chelsea against Juventus
- Chelsea vs. Juventus, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Loading comments...