Chelsea 4-0 Juventus, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea showed from kickoff what their intentions are, putting Juventus with the backs against their own goal. Not that the Old Lady were not ready for it, as they were clearly trying to find that long pass to break into a counter and find another Chiesa-esque score to grab a win to themselves.

The Blues would not let that pass. Defence were working hard to keep Juventus at bay, especially former Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata who was really keen on scoring against his old team.

Upfront attacking pressure lead to several corner kicks, and chances that would force Juve goalkeeper Szczesny to intervene constantly. On one of those plays he was finally beaten, with a thunderous shot from the penalty box by Trevoh Chalobah to find our opener.

Juve almost found an immediate equaliser via Morata. Almost since Thiago Silva made an incredible intervention with a clearance off the line, almost injuring himself in the process just to keep the Spaniard from scoring against us at the place where he so often missed those chances.

As the first half continued, Juventus got more and more desperate with tougher fouls while Chelsea just kept doing their thing in attack. Chances from Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi were the closest we got to a second goal before half-time.

In the second half, Chelsea kept their pressure on. While not being as intensive in their attacking forays, they were not letting Juventus get comfortable.

And so Chelsea would find two goals in quick succession to seal the deal. First via Reece James, continuing his goalscoring streak with a bomb of a shot to beat Szczesny. Then Hudson-Odoi found himself a goal, helped by the quick feet of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to keep possession in tight space and then assist the winger.

There was even time for a fourth! Timo Werner gets a goal in the final minutes of the match, with a tap-in!

Carefree!

Kai Havertz’s hamstring injury was too much for him to be selected in the squad. At least Romelu Lukaku is back!

Subs are Ruben Loftus-Cheek for N’Golo Kanté, César Azpilicueta for Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner for Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount for Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Saúl Ñíguez for Jorginho.

Please be well, Kanté and Chilwell!

This “striker-less” experiment has been fun, but I think we can end it already.

One of those nights where superb midfield play from Jorginho might go unnoticed. What a player, truly.

Next up: Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

KTBFFH!

PLAYER RATINGS: