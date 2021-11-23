Chelsea vs. Juventus, Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Back to Champions League football, with our second to last group stage match against first-place Juventus. The Italians hold a perfect record thus far in the tournament, and thus clinched a playoff berth with two matches to go — including tonight’s encounter with Chelsea.

Many believe this is only a match to decide who takes first place in the group. But Chelsea have not yet clinched their playoff spot, and it would be good to avoid several of our toughest European opponents at least in the round of 16 so we can better distribute our focus and energy.

Nevertheless, we always play to win it. Time to do it again at Stamford Bridge, with Christian Pulisic leading the charge upfront.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Chalobah, Silva, Rüdiger | James, Jorginho (c), Kanté, Chilwell | Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes from: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Ñíguez, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Juventus starting lineup (4-4-2?):

Szczesny | Cuadrado, Bonucci (c), De Ligt, Alex Sandro | Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, McKennie | Chiesa, Morata

Substitutes from: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, De Winter, Arthur, Kulusevski, Dybala, Kean

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 23, 20.00 GMT; 3:00pm EST; 1:30am IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (Serbia)

On TV: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2 (UK); none (US); none (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BTSport.com, BT Sport App (UK); TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+ (US); JioTV, Sony LIV (India); DSTv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

