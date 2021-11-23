Despite Chelsea’s intention to hold on to all of their players for the rest of the season, Barcelona clearly haven’t gotten the hint if a report from ESPN is to be believed. The La Liga side have apparently asked about the availabilities of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to reinforce their forward line in January.

Barcelona’s first-choice targets are Raheem Sterling and Kingsley Coman. But just like Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich also do not want to weaken their squads mid-season. Therefore, Barça have turned towards us, hoping that we would help them by handing them “fringe” players, with Ziyech especially linked with them as of late.

While doing transfer business in January is itself difficult, Barça’s situation is not helped by the fact they can only afford to take one or two players on loan due to their ongoing financial crisis. Even then, they need to offload players to make space on their wage bill first.

They are willing to take on the full salaries of the players, as well as include a buying option (although, not an obligation) into the loan deal. That however should not give us any extra incentive to do any deals with them.

There have been multiple reports in recent days about manager Thomas Tuchel not wanting to weaken the squad by losing players in January. Unless Barcelona can muster up (much) better offers, Tuchel’s wishes are more likely to come true than not.