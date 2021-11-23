Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

Overview

Chelsea continued the offensive momentum generated before the international break with another scintillating creative performance — matching it with some good finishing this time. We created openings at will at the home of a very good team, and the ease of the result should not take away from how impressive the performance was.

After a sequence of games where we had issues creatively — especially when chasing the opening goal — we have now clicked into gear offensively, and the last two performances are highly encouraging for our title aspirations. The goal now must be to continue performances like this one and get all our attackers fit and firing.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

Orchestrated a terrific all-round performance, helping the team outclass an excellent team and manager. The starting XI had an excellent balance to it and the in-game changes helped tilt the game further in our favour. The fact Chelsea produced a performance such as this one despite two starting attackers having off-games highlights the quality of coaching on show.

The fact we had arguably our best all-round performance under Tuchel against Leicester is poetic considering the fact we were thoroughly outclassed by a superior manager the last time we visited the King Power Stadium. The quality of our performance on the night reflects the strides taken by the team over the past 10 months.

RATING: 9

Édouard Mendy — GK

Made some smart saves, building his impressive count of clean sheets in the process.

RATING: 7

Reece James — RWB

Grabbed yet another assist and looked very positive otherwise. While he could have done slightly better with his passing, his movement with the ball was exceptional and helped him dovetail perfectly with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount.

Stats of note

1 assist

2 carries into box - 1st

2 key passes - T-1st

4 successful dribbles (6 attempted) - T-1st

4 carries into final third - T-1st

4 touches in box - 2nd

6 progressive carries - 2nd

9 loose-ball recoveries - 2nd

4 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

2 tackles - T-2nd

5 progressive passes received - T-2nd

RATING: 8

Trevoh Chalobah — RCB

Was outstanding on the ball, especially with a couple vertical passes to find attackers in dangerous positions — particularly for the third goal. While he did not rack up a high volume of progressive passes, the ones he did make had a big impact on our offensive sequences.

Putting the seal on it. pic.twitter.com/plQbne2lk6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 21, 2021

Stats of note

6 passes into final-third - T-1st

12 loose-ball recoveries - T-1st

3 interceptions - T-2nd

2 clearances - 3rd

3 carries into final third - T-2nd

3 aerial duels won (3 contested) - T-2nd

RATING: 8

Thiago Silva — CB

More of the same from the evergreen Brazilian, bossing proceedings with ridiculous ease. There is a real claim to be made that he has been the best defender in the league this season, despite limited gametime. His style of defending does not lend itself to filling the stat-sheet but he is head and shoulders above everyone else when watching the tape.

Stats of note

6 clearances - 1st

RATING: 8.5

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Was excellent in duels when isolated but could have been better on the ball considering his usually high standards.

Stats of note

3 tackles - 1st

4 aerial duels won (6 contested) - 1st

4 clearances - 2nd

4 passes into final-third - T-2nd

3 carries into final third - T-2nd

RATING: 8

Ben Chilwell — LWB

Had a quiet game despite getting an assist, not making a major impact at either end in open play. Could have scored a goal early in the game but did not stand out otherwise.

Stats of note

1 assist

3 shots - T-1st

2 key passes - T-1st

17 pressures - T-3rd

3 touches in box - T-3rd

RATING: 7

N’Golo Kanté — RCM

Scored an outstanding goal to cap off what was a great homecoming. This was his first completely comfortable game in a while and he looked razor sharp from minute 1 to 90.

Stats of note

7 progressive passes - 1st

21 pressures - 1st

5 interceptions - 1st

10 progressive carries - 1st

3 shots - T-1st

6 passes into final-third - T-1st

4 carries into final third - T-1st

7 progressive passes received - T-1st

2 tackles - T-2nd

3 touches in box - T-3rd

RATING: 9

Jorginho — LCM

Did a fantastic job with his ball progression and circulation, helping the team overcome the considerable pressure exerted by Leicester.

Stats of note

2 key passes - T-1st

12 loose-ball recoveries - T-1st

4 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

4 passes into final-third - T-2nd

5 progressive passes - T-2nd

3 interceptions - T-2nd

RATING: 7.5

Mason Mount — RW/R-AM

Had an objectively bad game, missing easy passes — not just by his standards but by anyone’s — and looking tired overall. It could simply be the rust after an illness-induced layoff but performances like this are not befitting of a player of his ability.

Stats of note

20 pressures - 2nd

RATING: 5

Kai Havertz – CF

Looked neat on the ball but had minimal impact in and around the box — as evidenced by his 0 box entries or touches in the penalty zone. His run of form as a centre-forward last season was terrific but his recent form in that position has been underwhelming.

Stats of note

7 progressive passes received - T-1st

3 aerial duels won (7 contested) - T-2nd

17 pressures - T-3rd

RATING: 5.5

Callum Hudson-Odoi – LW/L-AM

Did not have a creative display as good as the Burnley game but did a great job maintaining the tempo in the final third, with his decision-making in particular standing out. It is no surprise that the team has looked significantly better with him playing as a left-winger — there is no one else on our roster with his understanding of final-third tempo. However, his lack of direct goal threat is still a problem.

Stats of note

5 shot-creating actions - 1st

2 passes into box - 1st

5 touches in box - 1st

4 successful dribbles (4 attempted) - T-1st

5 progressive passes - T-2nd

2 shots - T-2nd

5 progressive passes received - T-2nd

5 progressive carries - 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Substitutes

Hakim Ziyech (62nd minute) – Created two outstanding chances for Christian Pulisic and looked amazing all-round. Could this be a turning point in his Chelsea career?

Stats of note

1 assist

2 key passes - T-1st

2 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - 2nd

Christian Pulisic (62nd minute) – Attacked the box relentlessly and earned himself a goal. Playing him in a central off-ball role might be the best way to utilize him. His sense of timing and speed in the box is unique — Timo Werner and Havertz have one but not the other — and a front three of Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi might be very interesting.

Stats of note

1 goal

2 shots - T-2nd

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (77th minute) – Was not asked to do anything decisive, simply maintaining possession and seeing out the game.