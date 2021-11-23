Tuchel happy with current Chelsea squad, doesn’t want to lose anyone — reports

With Chelsea playing the right notes on the pitch as of late, it’s difficult to see too many reasons for Thomas Tuchel to be upset about, and expectedly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Blues have a quiet winter transfer window.

The Athletic reports on those lines as well, claiming that the impression is that Tuchel is happy with the squad he has at his disposal, and is not keen on too many changes. With a large number of games yet to come, the German manager doesn’t want to lose anyone in January, be it a starter or a fringe player.

The way #CFC have coped without 15 players at various times this season has shown why they don't need to buy anyone in the January transfer window. My column here:https://t.co/Q7MTUD2Fsb — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 19, 2021

Of course, the most uncertainty lies in the future of Chelsea’s vaunted backline, and according to Goal, Tuchel is keen to keep all four of Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge beyond next summer, but each of their situations is different, although there is an optimism that three of the four will extend their Chelsea contracts.

Silva’s extension is expected to be the least convoluted, with there being a confidence that the Brazil international wants to remain with the club until at least the 2022 World Cup. Azpilicueta is also expected to commit to fresh terms, despite losing his starting spot in recent weeks amid rumors of potential interest from Barcelona.

Tuchel relies on both of their veteran experiences on and off the pitch, and their leadership is still needed in this young Chelsea side.

The real complexities lie in Christensen and Rüdiger’s new deals, and while the former’s contract talks had been previously reported to have reached a stalemate, they have now resumed, with hopes of a renewal rising again.

However, Rüdiger is seemingly unlikely to commit his future with the Blues, with Chelsea unlikely to accept his salary demands. As such, a departure on a free transfer next summer is looking like a certainty, with Real Madrid regarded as the leaders in a race that also includes Bayern Munich and PSG. On the incoming side, Jules Koundé continues to be our primary target, with Matthijs de Ligt also offered to us by his representatives.