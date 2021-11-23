Chelsea go up against Italian giants Juventus in a fixture which will have major implications for that coveted first spot in the group. However, the task won’t be an easy one and the Blues will definitely have to be on top of their game here if they want to take revenge for a 0-1 defeat in the reverse game back in September.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community played it safe as their were few changes to the game against Leicester City, with the imperious Édouard Mendy (unsurprisingly) retaining his spot ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (3%). The formation also stayed the same, with the 3-5-2 receiving 16% of the votes.

Chelsea’s defense saw one change to the weekend as Toni Rüdiger and Thiago Silva were rejoined by Andreas Christensen instead of Trevoh Chalobah (25%). The wing backs have been in the form of their lives so it goes without saying that Reece James and Ben Chilwell also kept their spots ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta (39%) and Marcos Alonso (14%).

Jorginho or N’golo Kanté were both untouchable at the weekend and will definitely need to replicate their performances in order to beat Juve. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (32%) continued to be the only real alternative due to the continuing absence of Mateo Kovacic as Ross Barkley (2%) plays further forward nowadays. Saúl Ñíguez (2%) seems a distant memory.

It’s Timo time as the German international finally made a return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He was joined by Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, with Callum Hudson-Odoi (59%) missing out by the narrowest of margins. Hakim Ziyech (24%) can’t get past his substitute role again while (match) fitness concerns ruled out the rest.

3-4-3 (78%)

Mendy (97%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (64%), Christensen (80%) | Chilwell (85%), Jorginho (78%), Kanté (89%), James (89%) | Pulisic (77%), Werner (60%), Mount (70%)