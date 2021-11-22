Chelsea have a whopping 10 nominated for 2021 FIFA Football Awards

FIFA have unveiled the shortlist of nominees for the FIFA Football Awards 2021, and Chelsea are well represented between both the Men’s and Women’s football squads! Public voting for each category is open until December 10, 2021, with the ceremony to announce the winners to be streamed online January 17, 2022.

To no surprise, both managers Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes are up for FIFA Men’s and Women’s Coach of 2021 respectively. Tuchel is joined by Ballon d’Or nominated midfielders N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho, and goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. And Hayes is joined by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defender Magdalena Eriksson, attackers Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr, and midfielder Ji So-Yun.

Full list below, with Chelsea players and coaches in bold:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Hacken) Aitana Bonmati (Spain / Barcelona) Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC) Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC Women) Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / Barcelona) Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC Women) Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona) Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women) Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women) Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC) Ellen White (England / Manchester City WFC) Alexia Putellas (Spain / Barcelona) Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester United) Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich) Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain) Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain) Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund) Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea) N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea) Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain) Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Lluis Cortes (Spain / Barcelona) Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team) Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women) Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team) Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter / Tottenham Hotspur) Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich / German national team) Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City) Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team) Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team) Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atletico Madrid) Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women) Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais) Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe (Canada / Rosengard / Paris Saint-Germain) Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atletico Madrid Femenino) Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain) Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC) Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich) Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)

