Chelsea vs. Juventus, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

It is our second to last match of the Champions League group stage, with our upcoming opponents Juventus already in the competition’s playoff phase thanks to a perfect record. Will they land a weakened lineup after fielding most of their starters in a 2-0 win against Lazio for the Serie A last Saturday? Only Massimiliano Allegri knows.

What we do know is that Chelsea need at least a point so they can avoid a fate-deciding match against Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia for the last group stage match. The Russians will be facing Malmö, who have yet to score a single goal in this entire CL group stage, in Sweden.

Our weekend match against Leicester, which we handily won 3-0, had two injury scares. Jorginho is thankfully fine, but Kai Havertz is doubtful due to a hamstring issue. There is also the chance to have Romelu Lukaku back in the fold, although the medical staff and Thomas Tuchel might decide it is too early to throw the big Belgian back to the pitch — not the same case as Timo Werner, confirmed to be in the squad by the manager. And Mateo Kovacic, the world’s best midfielder in the moment, remains out of contention with a hamstring injury.

With that in mind... Choose wisely.

