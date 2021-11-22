Nathan Baxter features in Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week

Nathan Baxter made his way back into the starting lineup just before the international break, and that trend will seemingly continue for the foreseeable future on the back of his impressive performances that might have forced manager Grant McCann to rethink his goalkeeper pecking order. He featured once again this weekend in Hull City’s 2-0 home win against Birmingham City, and made 5 saves to keep another clean sheet for his side.

That’s now 2 clean sheets for Baxter in the EFL Championship in as many matches, and he has made 11 saves across those 2 games. Hull City have just 5 clean sheets in 18 games this season, with only 3 of them being in the first 16 games when Matt Ingram was the man between the posts.

Baxter’s latest imposing performance also earnt him a much-deserved place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week. Talk about roaring back to form!

Hull City are currently just above the relegation zone, level on points (15) with 22nd position Peterborough. With goal difference being a crucial differentiator in the relegation dog-fight, it would behoove McCann to start his best team as much as possible, and Baxter certainly has staked his claim to the starting lineup conversation.

PS: Baxter seems to have grown a knack for the right kind of shenanigans as well, which should certainly add to his appeal amongst the Hull City faithful!