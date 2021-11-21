A great performance by Chelsea at King Power Stadium against Leicester City was crowned by a 3-0 win over the hosts. The Blues were in their dominant selves throughout the match, in large part thanks to great work by Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté. The latter would even get in the scoresheet, with a great solo run and long-distance goal for our second score of the day.

Some, if not most players would somehow fumble such an opportunity. But Kanté makes it simple, and that is what makes his football so beautiful.

“It was a good goal and I’m happy with that. “I anticipated the pass of Reece. When he gave me the ball I had space in front of me. I tried to run at the defenders and look for the pass, but it was open for the shot, so I shot.”

Kanté really enjoys playing against his former team, with whom he won a Premier League title in his debut season in England. Better yet is getting a win right after an international break in such dominant fashion, with tired legs not being a problem to the men in blue — who happened to be wearing yellow in this weekend’s game.

“It was an important game for us after the international break to come back with a win. We started the game very well, and I was happy to score and with the performance of the team.”

Up next in the Premier League is Manchester United, with the Red Devils far from their best selves as evidenced by a 4-1 loss to Watford. But there is no use not taking matches one at a time as we never know how easy they will be, no matter the form of the opposition. And so, the best solution is to work hard on all of them.