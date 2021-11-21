New Norwich City manager, Dean Smith, proved to be a man of his words, as he reinstated Billy Gilmour — and Todd Cantwell — back to the starting lineup in the match against Southampton. Gilmour, playing in a slightly advanced position, immediately repaid that faith by assisting Norwich’s second goal of the evening in the 79th minute, which would turn out to be the match-decider as the Canaries romped away to a 2-1 win.

Gilmour’s first Premier League assist was just a simple corner kick that found Grant Hanley. However, his influence on the game was much greater than that, as evidenced by the standing ovation he received when he was substituted in the 86th minute, and the subsequent Man of the Match award he added to his tally (and therefore, Gilmour continues his streak of winning a MOTM award in every debut... well, under a new manager anyways).

In other loan army news, Conor Gallagher continued his fine form as he added another assist to his season tally in Crystal Palace’s away encounter with Burnley. The 21-year-old once again exhibited his sublime ball-control and vision by latching on to a long ball in the 36th minute, and then squaring it through to striker Christian Benteke, who did the rest.

Gallagher now has three assists this season along with four goals. Crystal Palace and Burnley would go on to share the spoils in the high-octane 3-3 draw, with former Chelsea boy Marc Guehi also getting on the scoresheet.

Can’t wait to see that pairing in SW6!