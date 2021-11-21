Burnley were the first club linked with Ross Barkley ahead of the January transfer window, and the next to join the list is Leeds United. According to the Daily Mail, the Whites are monitoring Barkley’s situation at Chelsea ahead of a potential loan move this winter.

Despite being generally impressive in his cameos, it’s worth noting that Barkley has only accumulated 238 minutes of playing time thus far this season. The figure is certainly not helped by the fact Chelsea have a plethora of great attackers in their ranks.

Expectedly, the 27-year-old is said to be open to a move in search of more game time. The Englishman’s current contract with Chelsea runs through 2023.

Leeds aren’t looking to spend much in the winter transfer window, but are still exploring potential loan deals, and seeking reinforcements at midfield. Marcelo Bielsa is willing to work with the squad he has but Leeds recognize they may need some fresh legs, as they sit just above the relegation zone.

Barkley reportedly has loan interest from other unnamed clubs, and would certainly be a great signing for whoever manages to acquire his services in the PL.