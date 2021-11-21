 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thiago Silva wants to continue in Europe, Chelsea board to discuss contract extension — report

Just sign him up

By Rohaan1997
Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Thiago Silva was at his impervious best against Leicester City as Chelsea managed to get another clean sheet under their belt in our 3-0 win against the Foxes. His efforts were rightly rewarded as he won the Man of the match award on the night, as the 37-year-old continues to age like fine wine.

There were already whispers that he could be in line for another one-year contract extension, and Fabrizio Romano has now further corroborated those claims. Thomas Tuchel and the club hierarchy are said to be extremely happy with Silva’s performances, and his contract extension will seemingly be discussed with the board soon. On his part, Silva himself is said to be keen on staying in Europe for another season.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger futures uncertain at the club, it would be in Chelsea’s best interests to keep as much of their vaunted backline intact. Renewing Silva’s contract for another season would certainly be a great step in that direction.

