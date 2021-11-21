Thiago Silva was at his impervious best against Leicester City as Chelsea managed to get another clean sheet under their belt in our 3-0 win against the Foxes. His efforts were rightly rewarded as he won the Man of the match award on the night, as the 37-year-old continues to age like fine wine.
Thiago Silva’s game by numbers vs. Leicester:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 20, 2021
100% duels won
97% pass accuracy
101 touches (most)
94 passes attempted (most)
91 passes completed (most)
8 ball recoveries
3 clearances
1 tackle
0 fouls committed
0x dribbled past
A rock at the back. pic.twitter.com/BLjLforw8c
There were already whispers that he could be in line for another one-year contract extension, and Fabrizio Romano has now further corroborated those claims. Thomas Tuchel and the club hierarchy are said to be extremely happy with Silva’s performances, and his contract extension will seemingly be discussed with the board soon. On his part, Silva himself is said to be keen on staying in Europe for another season.
With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger futures uncertain at the club, it would be in Chelsea’s best interests to keep as much of their vaunted backline intact. Renewing Silva’s contract for another season would certainly be a great step in that direction.
Thiago Silva’s contract extension will be discussed soon with Chelsea board. Tuchel and club super happy with Thiago and he wants to stay in Europe for one more season. #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021
Thiago’s performing at top level for Chelsea, again and again. He’s amazing. And yes, he’s 37. pic.twitter.com/oaYb96FpPN
