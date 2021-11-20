Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction

Certainly none of the usual post-international break Saturday lunchtime sluggishness in this one. Both teams came out with intensity, but Chelsea quickly established control against Leicester’s press and pushed them back.

Chilwell should’ve opened the scoring inside of five minutes, but he hit the crossbar after being released by Jorginho. Jorginho should’ve had a second assist when producing another killer ball a bit later, this time finding Kanté through the middle, but his flicked effort was saved by Schmeichel.

Fortunately, the Leicester goalkeeper could do nothing about Kanté’s brilliant solo effort at the half-hour mark, which doubled Chelsea lead after Rüdiger had opened the scoring with a header from a corner at the quarter-hour mark.

Leicester’s double-change at the half led to notable improvement from them, especially as the half wore on. But Chelsea were still dangerous as well, with Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi missing good chances, before Mendy made a spectacular save to maintain the clean sheet.

The home side’s resurgence was quickly ended afterwards as well, with Ziyech creating two great chances for Pulisic, the second of which was finished off to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead with a little over a quarter-hour left.

We could’ve and probably should’ve added a few more, but we’d have to settle for the three.

Carefree.

Two changes from the Burnley game before the break, Chalobah in for Christensen and Mount coming back to put Barkley back on the bench

Another clean sheet. It took Leicester almost exactly an hour to find their first shot on target.

Six points clear at the top, at least temporarily. Manchester City play tomorrow (Everton at home), West Ham later today (Wolves away). Liverpool and Arsenal also in action later today, against each other.

Excellent season debut for the yellow-black away kit!

Next up: Juventus at home on Tuesday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: