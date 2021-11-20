Leicester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

The Premier League is back and we are up first among all the teams, as we take on an inconsistent but still very dangerous Leicester City side in today’s early kick-off.

This is just the start of the busy, exhausting, relentless winter grind, but we come in with a three-point lead at the top, and our mission, should we choose to accept it, is to maintain (or grow!) that today and in the weeks to follow.

The international break has been fairly kind to us, and that has allowed Tuchel to select a strong side — almost exactly as preferred, with Chalobah in for Christensen the only difference.

Here we go!

Leicester City starting lineup (3-4-3):

Schmeichel | Söyüncü, Evans, Amartey | Castagne, Soumaré, Ndidi, Albrighton | Lookman, Vardy, Barnes

Substitutes from: Ward, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Pérez, Maddison, Daka, Iheanacho

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Chilwell, Jorginho (c), Kanté, James | Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from:Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech

Date / Time: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST

Venue: King Power, Leicester, England

Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); NBCSN, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!