No more boring international breaks until the spring, so it’s back to business as Chelsea look to extend our lead at the top of the Premier League table. But standing in our way are Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers’ teams are never easy opponents. The injury situation has improved slightly, but the Blues will still be without some key players.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Starting off with the obvious picks, the WAGNH community went with the trusty 3-4-3 formation ahead of the 3-5-2 (12%) or any of the other choices. There was also no contest in goal as Kepa Arrizabalaga (3%) was once again no match for the calm and reliable Édouard Mendy.

The trio of Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva have become Chelsea’s strongest combo at the back, so Trevoh Chalobah (30%) and Malang Sarr (1%) play second fiddle. The same goes for veterans Marcos Alonso (8%) and César Azpilicueta (31%), who miss out in favor of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (33%) has been given several starts recently, but the duo of N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho are just too good not to get the nod. In contrast, neither Saúl Ñíguez (1%) nor Ross Barkley (3%), whose stock has gone up a bit for Tuchel, come close to starting as far as the community’s concerned. Mateo Kovačić remains out with injury.

The return of Mason Mount is a huge boost and his link-up play with Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi should make for an exciting watch against Leicester. As a result, Hakim Ziyech (10%) and Christian Pulisic (41%) start on the bench. The game comes too early for Romelu Lukaku (24%) and possibly Timo Werner (9%).

3-4-3 (82%)

Mendy (97%) | Rüdiger (97%), Silva (63%), Christensen (81%) | Chilwell (89%), Kanté (91%), Jorginho (79%), James (95%) | Hudson-Odoi (56%), Havertz (79%), Mount (79%)