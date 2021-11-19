NBC pay record fee to retain Premier League broadcast rights in USA through 2028

For those of us who came of age in the dark ages of Premier League football coverage (or lack thereof) in the USA back in the ‘90s and early 2000s — Fox Sports World hive assemble! — the arrival of NBC’s enlightenment in 2013 changed everything.

For the first time, each and every Premier League game would be available live (LIVE!) either on TV or online streaming. While not every one of their subsequent decisions has turned out to be a winner — NBC Sport Gold (extra subscription), Peacock (UI, lag), to name a couple — their coverage has been nigh impeccable, from the in-house commentary team (Arlo White, Graeme Le Saux, Lee Dixon) to the studio host (Rebecca Lowe) and all the rest.

NBC’s original deal with the Premier League was for the then-standard three years, 2013-16, at just $250m. Rights would then be sold in six-year blocks, which NBC won again in 2016, this time paying upwards of $1b — i.e. twice what they had been per season before.

With 2022 just around the corner, rights for the next six-years (through 2028) were subject to the latest bidding war, which NBC have won again, beating out Fox, ESPN, and Amazon, this time paying upwards of $2b — i.e. twice more what they had been paying per season before. Some reports have it as high as $2.6b. That still only translates to income of about £10-11m per-team per-season, but it’s certainly trending the right way.

NBC have also retained the Spanish-language rights (i.e. Universo, Univision, Telemundo, etc), and will continue to make all 380 games available to watch live. Now, let’s get this Peacock streaming service up to current standards!