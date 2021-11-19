Leicester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After a two-week break that didn’t feel as boring or onerous as it normally does, Chelsea and proper football are back. Maybe it just felt good to take a short break before the intense excitement and drama that’s sure to follow in the next few months.

It also adds to the good feels that Chelsea are now healthier than we were two weeks ago — again, a rarity for international breaks — and that’s certainly a welcome development, especially as the squad started to look a bit leggy at the end of our run of relatively easy but often still tricky fixtures.

The fixtures do get tougher however, including tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off away to Leicester City. An early game away following an international break? Not ideal!

On the plus side, the only player who has not returned to training this week is Mateo Kovačić, who’s still dealing with a hamstring issue. Others who may have only had a day or two of training after extended layoffs might not be ready to start just yet, but unless Tuchel says otherwise in his upcoming press conference, I’d expect them to be at least available.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)