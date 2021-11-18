Timo Werner returns to Chelsea training as well!

There’s more good news from Cobham today, as Timo Werner has now returned to training as well, following several weeks out with a hamstring injury. He’s the fourth player to return from injury this week, joining Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Alonso, and Mason Mount.

Werner had gotten injured in the same match as Lukaku, the Champions League group stage game against Malmö FF at Stamford Bridge, with both strikers missing all five games since — Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi snapping up the minutes in their stead (with Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, and Ross Barkley sharing the rest).

It’s unclear how truly match fit Werner might be for Saturday’s lunchtime encounter at Leicester City — Thomas Tuchel might shed a bit more light on this in tomorrow’s pre-match press conference — but his return means that Mateo Kovačić is now the only name on our injury list, making this just about the healthiest we’ve been all season. Just in time for the winter grind!

The Chelsea website’s pictures also confirm that N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, and César Azpilicueta have all returned from their international assignments as well.