Sogndal Football club appoint Chelsea’s Tore André Flo as new head coach

Tore André Flo will be leaving Chelsea in the new year after a decade of being part of the coaching staff, after getting announced as the new head coach of Sogndal Football, the club where he both began and ended his playing career.

In between, the well-traveled striker had a productive 3.5-year spell at Chelsea around the turn of the millennium, and he would return to the Blues a decade later, after retiring from playing in 2012, taking up various coaching and mentoring roles in the Academy. Most recently, he’s been one of our “loan player technical coaches”, working with players in the Loan Army, keeping in touch with them and keeping track of their progresses.

This will be the 48-year-old Flo’s first job in senior football, though probably not the last. Sogndal are currently vying for a promotion playoff spot in the Norwegian second division with two games left in the 2021 regular season. Flo will be taking over after the end of the season.

Good luck, TAF!