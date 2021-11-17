Mason Mount also back in training for Chelsea

It looks like, for once, Chelsea are actually getting healthier during the course of an international break, with Mason Mount having now returned to training as well yesterday, as confirmed by the Chelsea official website — which also confirmed that Lewis Baker, George McEachran, and Xavier Mbuyamba were called up from the Dev Squad to help make up numbers.

Normally, these breaks are little more than a source of fatigue and frustration, if not worse, but this time around we are shortening our injury list, and I don’t mean making pastry out of it like we’re some sort of evil Jürgen.

Mount’s return (from post-wisdom tooth surgery complications) follows the same from Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso earlier this week. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has overcome his thigh contusion to start and score for Germany, while no one else has (so far) reported any new concerns — including N’Golo Kanté, who was pressed into action for France because of course he was.

So, the only two players still out as things stand are Timo Werner and Mateo Kovačić, which still isn’t ideal, but it’s better than what we had been dealing with for most of October.