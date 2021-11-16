Official: Sam Kerr extends Chelsea contract until 2024

GOOD MORNING HOW ARE YOU TODAY I AM GREAT SAM KERR JUST EXTENDED HER CHELSEA CONTRACT FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS.

Apologies, let me get back into Writer Mode™. As the subtle notes from fresh dew filled the morning air, I awoke with a rare yet unmistakable pleasantness, and mighty hope.

Oops, let’s scale it back...

Chelsea have announced today that star forward Sam Kerr has extended her contract until 2024.

We’re delighted to announce @SamKerr1 has extended her Chelsea contract! #Kerr2024 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) November 16, 2021

Low key, I have been extremely nervous about the prospect of Kerr leaving Chelsea. She signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Blues which began January of 2020. You don’t need an abacus to figure out that this meant her contract was set to expire at the end of this season, and there was no noise or indication about what might happen.

THEN ONE GLORIOUS MORNING...apologies.

Turns out I wasn’t alone as Kerr herself didn’t quite know what was going to happen. Then, apparently, everything fell into place.

“The time was just right, I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player. “I can’t see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea. “The time was right, honestly, I didn’t feel like I wanted to rush into anything, just like signing here the first time, it just happened naturally.”

Chelsea and manager Emma Hayes’ quest for a Champions League title is at the forefront of everything they do, and losing Sam Kerr — one of the best pure strikers in the entire world — would have been a significant blow. As talented as Chelsea are, the landscape of women’s football is still condensed, so holding onto superstar talent is just as important as recruiting them in the first place,

As such, it’s also important to win a lot while you have them. Hayes was able to help facilitate one of the most devastating partnerships in football between Kerr and Fran Kirby, and add superstar forward Pernille Harder. Kerr is no stranger to golden boots, having won them on three continents, but it was the winning that was missing.

“I don’t go out there to win golden boots, I just go out there to give everything I can to the team and help the team to succeed and win trophies. “I’m not going to lie, it’s nice when I do win them but that’s not my main goal at the start of the year. It’s a nice reward, but if I won golden boot after golden boot and no trophies, it wouldn’t be that rewarding to me. “So that’s why last season winning the golden boot and winning the league was really rewarding because finally it meant something.” -Sam Kerr; Source: Chelsea FC

Sam Kerr will look to continue filling her trophy cabinet with Chelsea until at least the Summer of 2024.

REJOICE ON THIS HOLY MARVELOUS AND BLESSED DAY...sorry again.